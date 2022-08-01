دليل الشركات
Crowd Favorite
أهم الرؤى
    • حول

    Crowd Favorite’s mission is to connect the digital experience to the human experience. Founded in 2007, Crowd Favorite was the original WordPress agency focused primarily on enterprise clients. Over a decade later, we’ve evolved into a multi-discipline, digital consulting firm specializing in enterprise-grade digital strategy and elite Open Source development. Crowd Favorite empowers organizations to achieve their full digital potential by focusing on the comprehensive landscape of their business and the unique challenges they face. Then, by connecting their financial and operational obstacles to world-class digital strategy, web development, and digital support services, the optimal technology solution is put in play.

    http://crowdfavorite.com
    الموقع الإلكتروني
    2007
    سنة التأسيس
    60
    عدد الموظفين
    $10M-$50M
    الإيرادات المقدرة
    المقر الرئيسي

