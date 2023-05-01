دليل الشركات
Crossover Health الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Crossover Health يتراوح من $39,322 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ خدمة العملاء في الطرف الأدنى إلى $154,350 لـ مصمم المنتج في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Crossover Health. آخر تحديث: 8/21/2025

$160K

احصل على الأجر، لا التلاعب

مهندس برمجيات
Median $145K
خدمة العملاء
$39.3K
التسويق
$110K

مصمم المنتج
$154K
هل مسمى وظيفتك مفقود؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في فتح الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

