Critical Start
Critical Start الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Critical Start يتراوح من $55,275 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ محلل أمن المعلومات في الطرف الأدنى إلى $189,050 لـ مدير هندسة البرمجيات في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Critical Start. آخر تحديث: 8/4/2025

$160K

محلل أمن المعلومات
$55.3K
مهندس برمجيات
$120K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$189K

الأسئلة الشائعة

The highest paying role reported at Critical Start is مدير هندسة البرمجيات at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $189,050. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Critical Start is $119,595.

