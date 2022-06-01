دليل الشركات
Critical Mass
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك

Critical Mass الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Critical Mass من $20,895 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب عالم بيانات في الحد الأدنى إلى $167,160 لمنصب موظف توظيف في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Critical Mass. آخر تحديث: 9/3/2025

$160K

احصل على راتبك المستحق، لا تُستغل

لقد تفاوضنا على آلاف العروض وحققنا بانتظام زيادات تتجاوز 30 ألف دولار (وأحياناً أكثر من 300 ألف دولار). احصل على التفاوض لراتبك أو احصل على مراجعة سيرتك الذاتية من قبل الخبراء الحقيقيين - المُوظِّفين الذين يقومون بذلك يومياً.

مهندس برمجيات
Median $50.8K
التسويق
Median $68K
مصمم منتجات
Median $69.4K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

56 23
56 23
محلل أعمال
$44.1K
مدير علوم البيانات
$162K
عالم بيانات
$20.9K
موظف توظيف
$167K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$87.4K
لا تجد مسماك الوظيفي؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في إلغاء قفل الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

Найвищеоплачувана позиція в Critical Mass - це موظف توظيف at the Common Range Average level з річною загальною компенсацією $167,160. Це включає базову зарплату, а також потенційну компенсацію акціями та бонуси.
Медіанна річна загальна компенсація в Critical Mass складає $68,717.

الوظائف المميزة

    لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ Critical Mass

الشركات ذات الصلة

  • Indellient
  • KPMG
  • Hawke Media
  • Revenue Analytics
  • Benevity
  • مشاهدة جميع الشركات ➜

موارد أخرى