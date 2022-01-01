Criteo الرواتب

دليل الشركات
تتراوح رواتب Criteo من $44,704 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب مدير مشروع في الحد الأدنى إلى $686,000 لمنصب تطوير الأعمال في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Criteo. آخر تحديث: 9/3/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
L2 $65.7K
L3 $83.1K
L4 $109K
L5 $157K

مهندس التعلم الآلي

مهندس برمجيات الواجهة الخلفية

مهندس برمجيات متكامل

مهندس موثوقية الموقع

عالم أبحاث

باحث ذكاء اصطناعي

عالم بيانات
L2 $71.2K
L3 $73.2K
مدير منتج
Median $92.8K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

56 23
56 23
المبيعات
Median $139K
تطوير الأعمال
$686K
خدمة العملاء
$57.6K
نجاح العملاء
$76.4K
محلل بيانات
$56.2K
الموارد البشرية
$203K
أخصائي تكنولوجيا معلومات
$96.2K
استشاري إداري
$92.5K
التسويق
$182K
مدير برنامج
$170K
مدير مشروع
$44.7K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$159K
مهندس حلول
$110K
Technical Account Manager
$76.6K
مدير برنامج تقني
$116K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Criteo هي تطوير الأعمال at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $686,000. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Criteo هو $94,505.

موارد أخرى