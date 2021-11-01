دليل الشركات
CrimsonLogic
CrimsonLogic الرواتب

نطاق رواتب CrimsonLogic يتراوح من $57,900 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ محلل بيانات في الطرف الأدنى إلى $77,723 لـ مدير المنتج في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في CrimsonLogic. آخر تحديث: 8/21/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $62.8K

مهندس برمجيات متكامل

محلل بيانات
$57.9K
مدير المنتج
$77.7K

هل مسمى وظيفتك مفقود؟

الأسئلة الشائعة

CrimsonLogicで報告された最高給の職種はمدير المنتج at the Common Range Average levelで、年間総報酬は$77,723です。これには基本給と潜在的な株式報酬およびボーナスが含まれます。
CrimsonLogicで報告された年間総報酬の中央値は$62,819です。

موارد أخرى