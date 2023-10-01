دليل الشركات
CRIF
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك

CRIF الرواتب

نطاق رواتب CRIF يتراوح من $5,886 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ مدير المنتج في الطرف الأدنى إلى $47,773 لـ عالم البيانات في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في CRIF. آخر تحديث: 8/21/2025

$160K

احصل على الأجر، لا التلاعب

لقد تفاوضنا على آلاف العروض وحققنا بانتظام زيادات تزيد عن 30 ألف دولار (وأحياناً 300 ألف دولار+).احصل على تفاوض على راتبك أو مراجعة سيرتك الذاتية بواسطة خبراء حقيقيين - موظفين توظيف يقومون بذلك يومياً.

تطوير الأعمال
$47.7K
عالم البيانات
$47.8K
مدير المنتج
$5.9K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

60 9
60 9
المبيعات
$46.4K
مهندس برمجيات
$29.8K
هل مسمى وظيفتك مفقود؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في فتح الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

Den høyest betalende rollen rapportert hos CRIF er عالم البيانات at the Common Range Average level med en årlig total kompensasjon på $47,773. Dette inkluderer grunnlønn samt eventuell aksjekompensasjon og bonuser.
Den mediane årlige totale kompensasjonen rapportert hos CRIF er $46,388.

وظائف مميزة

    لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ CRIF

شركات ذات صلة

  • Pinterest
  • Amazon
  • PayPal
  • Apple
  • Facebook
  • شاهد جميع الشركات ➜

موارد أخرى