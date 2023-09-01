Crib الرواتب

لقد تفاوضنا على آلاف العروض وحققنا بانتظام زيادات تتجاوز 30 ألف دولار (وأحياناً أكثر من 300 ألف دولار). احصل على التفاوض لراتبك أو احصل على مراجعة سيرتك الذاتية من قبل الخبراء الحقيقيين - المُوظِّفين الذين يقومون بذلك يومياً.
The highest paying role reported at Crib is مصمم منتجات at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $19,373. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
How much do Crib employees get paid?
The median yearly total compensation reported at Crib is $19,373.