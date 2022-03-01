دليل الشركات
Crexi
Crexi الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Crexi من $100,500 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب المبيعات في الحد الأدنى إلى $1,283,908 لمنصب مدير منتج في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Crexi. آخر تحديث: 9/3/2025

$160K

محلل بيانات
$118K
مصمم منتجات
$167K
مدير منتج
$1.28M

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

55 23
المبيعات
$101K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$221K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Crexi هي مدير منتج at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $1,283,908. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Crexi هو $167,160.

