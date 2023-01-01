دليل الشركات
Credit Agricole
Credit Agricole الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Credit Agricole من $30,815 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب المبيعات في الحد الأدنى إلى $191,100 لمنصب مصرفي استثماري في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Credit Agricole. آخر تحديث: 9/12/2025

$160K

عالم بيانات
Median $70.1K
مهندس برمجيات
Median $44.9K
محلل أعمال
$45.5K

تطوير الأعمال
$40.4K
الموارد البشرية
$35.7K
أخصائي تكنولوجيا معلومات
$180K
مصرفي استثماري
$191K
القانونية
$79.5K
مدير منتج
$127K
مدير مشروع
$62.5K
المبيعات
$30.8K
مهندس حلول
$47.2K
الأسئلة الشائعة

Najwyżej płatnym stanowiskiem w Credit Agricole jest مصرفي استثماري at the Common Range Average level z rocznym całkowitym wynagrodzeniem $191,100. Obejmuje to wynagrodzenie podstawowe oraz potencjalne akcje i premie.
Mediana rocznego całkowitego wynagrodzenia w Credit Agricole wynosi $54,842.

