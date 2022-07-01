دليل الشركات
Credible الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Credible يتراوح من $99,545 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ مدير المنتج في الطرف الأدنى إلى $216,075 لـ مدير علوم البيانات في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Credible. آخر تحديث: 8/6/2025

$160K

مدير علوم البيانات
$216K
عالم البيانات
$168K
مصمم المنتج
$191K

مدير المنتج
$99.5K
مهندس برمجيات
Median $164K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في Credible هو مدير علوم البيانات at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $216,075. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في Credible هو $168,300.

