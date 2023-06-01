دليل الشركات
Creative Fabrica الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Creative Fabrica يتراوح من $78,622 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ مُوظِّف في الطرف الأدنى إلى $122,089 لـ الموارد البشرية في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Creative Fabrica. آخر تحديث: 8/6/2025

$160K

احصل على الأجر، لا التلاعب

مهندس برمجيات
Median $96.2K
الموارد البشرية
$122K
مدير المنتج
$86K

مُوظِّف
$78.6K
الأسئلة الشائعة

