CrateDB
CrateDB الرواتب

نطاق رواتب CrateDB يتراوح من $70,108 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ الموارد البشرية في الطرف الأدنى إلى $129,617 لـ مهندس برمجيات في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في CrateDB. آخر تحديث: 8/6/2025

$160K

الموارد البشرية
$70.1K
مهندس مبيعات
$102K
مهندس برمجيات
$130K

هل مسمى وظيفتك مفقود؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في فتح الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في CrateDB هو مهندس برمجيات at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $129,617. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في CrateDB هو $102,243.

