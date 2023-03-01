دليل الشركات
CoreStack
CoreStack الرواتب

نطاق رواتب CoreStack يتراوح من $34,825 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ متخصص تكنولوجيا المعلومات في الطرف الأدنى إلى $194,025 لـ مهندس برمجيات في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في CoreStack. آخر تحديث: 8/2/2025

$160K

نجاح العملاء
$168K
متخصص تكنولوجيا المعلومات
$34.8K
مهندس برمجيات
$194K

مهندس حلول
$101K
الأسئلة الشائعة

