Conti Enterprises
أهم الرؤى
  • ساهم بشيء مفيد حول Conti Enterprises قد يساعد الآخرين (مثل نصائح المقابلات، اختيار الفرق، الثقافة المميزة، إلخ).
    • حول

    Conti Enterprises is a fourth generation, privately owned construction leader specializing in infrastructure projects. Built on a foundation of honesty and integrity, our company has grown and evolved with each generation to where we are today: a highly respected civil contractor for clients nationwide.Conti Enterprises Inc. is. is a member of The Conti Group, a privately held group of companies spanning the construction, engineering, renewable energy, real estate, technology and biotech markets whose mission is to create positive impact and great value for customers, partners, employees, and society.

    contienterprises.com
    الموقع الإلكتروني
    1906
    سنة التأسيس
    150
    عدد الموظفين
    $10M-$50M
    الإيرادات المقدرة
    المقر الرئيسي

