دليل الشركات
Constellation Software
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك

Constellation Software الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Constellation Software من $47,076 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب محلل أعمال في الحد الأدنى إلى $142,509 لمنصب مدير برامج في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Constellation Software. آخر تحديث: 11/18/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
مدير منتجات
Median $97.1K
مهندس برمجيات
Median $65K
محلل أعمال
$47.1K

Which of the top tech companies have the best pay to WLB ratio?

Out of FAANG and the other top tier companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Stripe, Nvidia, Uber, or whatever else you guys think fits in this "top tier" category, which companies have the best ratio between pay and WLB?

I recognize that these top companies all likely ask for a lot from their employees, which is fine, but I'm looking specifically for the best ratio.. Like let's say Op...

54 40
54 40
تطوير الأعمال
$82.6K
تسويق
$116K
عمليات التسويق
$58.8K
مصمم منتجات
$54.9K
مدير برامج
$143K
مبيعات
$99.5K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$99.8K
مستثمر رؤوس أموال مخاطرة
$80.6K
لا تجد مسماك الوظيفي؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في إلغاء قفل الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Constellation Software هي مدير برامج at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $142,509. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Constellation Software هو $82,626.

الوظائف المميزة

    لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ Constellation Software

الشركات ذات الصلة

  • Stripe
  • Databricks
  • Roblox
  • Lyft
  • PayPal
  • مشاهدة جميع الشركات ➜

موارد أخرى