Community Brands الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Community Brands يتراوح من $24,964 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ مهندس برمجيات في الطرف الأدنى إلى $206,960 لـ مدير المنتج في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Community Brands. آخر تحديث: 8/25/2025

$160K

مدير المنتج
$207K
المبيعات
$60.3K
مهندس برمجيات
$25K

مهندس حلول
$60.2K
هل مسمى وظيفتك مفقود؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في فتح الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

Community Brands mediaan aastane kogukompensatsioon on $206,960 لأعلى دور وهو مدير المنتج.
Community Brands mediaan aastane kogukompensatsioon on $60,231.

