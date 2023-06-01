دليل الشركات
Common Energy
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك

Common Energy الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Common Energy من $89,550 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب المبيعات في الحد الأدنى إلى $105,525 لمنصب محلل أعمال في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Common Energy. آخر تحديث: 9/8/2025

$160K

احصل على راتبك المستحق، لا تُستغل

لقد تفاوضنا على آلاف العروض وحققنا بانتظام زيادات تتجاوز 30 ألف دولار (وأحياناً أكثر من 300 ألف دولار). احصل على التفاوض لراتبك أو احصل على مراجعة سيرتك الذاتية من قبل الخبراء الحقيقيين - المُوظِّفين الذين يقومون بذلك يومياً.

محلل أعمال
$106K
محلل بيانات
$90.5K
المبيعات
$89.6K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

65 10
65 10
لا تجد مسماك الوظيفي؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في إلغاء قفل الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Common Energy هي محلل أعمال at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $105,525. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Common Energy هو $90,450.

الوظائف المميزة

    لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ Common Energy

الشركات ذات الصلة

  • Facebook
  • Roblox
  • PayPal
  • Microsoft
  • Airbnb
  • مشاهدة جميع الشركات ➜

موارد أخرى