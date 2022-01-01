دليل الشركات
Comerica
Comerica الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Comerica يتراوح من $75,000 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ محلل أعمال في الطرف الأدنى إلى $232,560 لـ مدير المنتج في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Comerica. آخر تحديث: 8/23/2025

$160K

محلل مالي
Median $88.8K
مهندس برمجيات
Median $140K
محلل أعمال
Median $75K

عالم البيانات
$109K
متخصص تكنولوجيا المعلومات
$167K
مدير المنتج
$233K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$219K
مهندس حلول
$164K
مُقيِّم التأمين
$77.6K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في Comerica هو مدير المنتج at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $232,560. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في Comerica هو $140,000.

