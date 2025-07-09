دليل الشركات
Colt Technology Services
Colt Technology Services الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Colt Technology Services يتراوح من $41,423 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ مستشار إداري في الطرف الأدنى إلى $134,907 لـ مدير المشاريع في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Colt Technology Services. آخر تحديث: 8/8/2025

$160K

محلل أعمال
$56.1K
مستشار إداري
$41.4K
مدير المشاريع
$135K

الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في Colt Technology Services هو مدير المشاريع at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $134,907. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في Colt Technology Services هو $56,068.

