Color الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Color يتراوح من $114,425 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ محلل بيانات في الطرف الأدنى إلى $278,600 لـ مدير هندسة البرمجيات في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Color. آخر تحديث: 8/23/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $220K

مهندس برمجيات متكامل

مُوظِّف
Median $148K
محلل أعمال
$144K

محلل بيانات
$114K
عالم البيانات
Median $171K
مصمم المنتج
$134K
مدير المنتج
$206K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$279K
مدير البرامج التقنية
$236K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في Color هو مدير هندسة البرمجيات at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $278,600. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في Color هو $171,000.

