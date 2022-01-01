دليل الشركات
Cognosante الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Cognosante من $63,750 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب محلل أمن سيبراني في الحد الأدنى إلى $128,156 لمنصب استشاري إداري في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Cognosante. آخر تحديث: 9/6/2025

$160K

استشاري إداري
$128K
محلل أمن سيبراني
$63.8K
مهندس برمجيات
Median $115K

الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Cognosante هي استشاري إداري at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $128,156. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Cognosante هو $115,000.

