Cognira
Cognira الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Cognira يتراوح من $9,768 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ الموارد البشرية في الطرف الأدنى إلى $104,475 لـ عالم البيانات في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Cognira. آخر تحديث: 8/3/2025

$160K

عالم البيانات
$104K
الموارد البشرية
$9.8K
مهندس برمجيات
$73.5K

الأسئلة الشائعة

The highest paying role reported at Cognira is عالم البيانات at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $104,475. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Cognira is $73,500.

