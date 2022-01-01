Codecademy الرواتب

دليل الشركات
نطاق رواتب Codecademy يتراوح من $32,609 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ مهندس برمجيات في الطرف الأدنى إلى $189,647 لـ التسويق في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Codecademy. آخر تحديث: 8/9/2025

$160K

عمليات الأعمال
$124K
عالم البيانات
$146K
التسويق
$190K

مصمم المنتج
$161K
مدير المنتج
$119K
مُوظِّف
$168K
مهندس برمجيات
$32.6K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
Median $187K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في Codecademy هو التسويق at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $189,647. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في Codecademy هو $153,263.

