Coda Payments الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Coda Payments يتراوح من $32,973 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ عالم البيانات في الطرف الأدنى إلى $59,974 لـ مهندس برمجيات في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Coda Payments. آخر تحديث: 8/8/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $60K
عالم البيانات
$33K
مدير المنتج
$38.8K

الأسئلة الشائعة

The highest paying role reported at Coda Payments is مهندس برمجيات with a yearly total compensation of $59,974. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Coda Payments is $38,794.

