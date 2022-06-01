دليل الشركات
Clear Capital
Clear Capital الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Clear Capital يتراوح من $44,880 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ خدمة العملاء في الطرف الأدنى إلى $150,000 لـ مهندس برمجيات في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Clear Capital. آخر تحديث: 8/24/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $150K
محلل أعمال
$64.3K
خدمة العملاء
$44.9K

مدير المنتج
$141K
مدير البرامج التقنية
$137K
هل مسمى وظيفتك مفقود؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في فتح الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

The highest paying role reported at Clear Capital is مهندس برمجيات with a yearly total compensation of $150,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Clear Capital is $136,554.

