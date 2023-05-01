دليل الشركات
Clean Energy Fuels
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك
أهم الرؤى
  • ساهم بشيء فريد عن Clean Energy Fuels قد يكون مفيداً للآخرين (مثل نصائح المقابلة، اختيار الفرق، الثقافة الفريدة، إلخ).
    • حول

    Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the US and Canada. It supplies RNG, CNG, and LNG for medium and heavy-duty vehicles, designs, builds, operates, and maintains fueling stations, and sells and services compressors and other equipment. The company also transports and sells CNG, RNG, and LNG through virtual natural gas pipelines and interconnects, and focuses on developing, owning, and operating dairy and other livestock waste RNG projects. As of December 31, 2021, the company served approximately 1,000 fleet customers operating approximately 48,000 vehicles and owned, operated, or supplied approximately 548 fueling stations in 42 states in the United States and 25 fueling stations in Canada.

    http://www.cleanenergyfuels.com
    الموقع الإلكتروني
    1997
    سنة التأسيس
    482
    عدد الموظفين
    $250M-$500M
    الإيرادات المقدرة
    المقر الرئيسي

    احصل على رواتب موثقة في بريدك الوارد

    اشترك في الرواتب الموثقة عروض.ستحصل على تفصيل تفاصيل التعويض عبر البريد الإلكتروني. تعلم المزيد

    هذا الموقع محمي بواسطة reCAPTCHA وتطبق سياسة خصوصية Google و سياسة الخصوصية و شروط الخدمة تطبق.

    وظائف مميزة

      لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ Clean Energy Fuels

    شركات ذات صلة

    • Square
    • Intuit
    • Roblox
    • Snap
    • Facebook
    • شاهد جميع الشركات ➜

    موارد أخرى