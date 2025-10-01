لقد تفاوضنا على آلاف العروض وحققنا بانتظام زيادات تتجاوز 30 ألف دولار (وأحياناً أكثر من 300 ألف دولار). احصل على التفاوض لراتبك أو احصل على مراجعة سيرتك الذاتية من قبل الخبراء الحقيقيين - المُوظِّفين الذين يقومون بذلك يومياً.
What is the highest مهندس برمجيات salary at Clay.com in New York City Area?
The highest paying salary package reported for a مهندس برمجيات at Clay.com in New York City Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $621,327. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
How much do Clay.com مهندس برمجيات employees get paid in New York City Area?
The median yearly total compensation reported at Clay.com for the مهندس برمجيات role in New York City Area is $170,000.