دليل الشركات
Clarivate Analytics
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك

Clarivate Analytics الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Clarivate Analytics يتراوح من $3,267 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ محلل بيانات في الطرف الأدنى إلى $112,200 لـ مستشار إداري في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Clarivate Analytics. آخر تحديث: 8/4/2025

$160K

احصل على الأجر، لا التلاعب

لقد تفاوضنا على آلاف العروض وحققنا بانتظام زيادات تزيد عن 30 ألف دولار (وأحياناً 300 ألف دولار+).احصل على تفاوض على راتبك أو مراجعة سيرتك الذاتية بواسطة خبراء حقيقيين - موظفين توظيف يقومون بذلك يومياً.

مهندس برمجيات
Median $14.4K

مهندس برمجيات متكامل

عالم البيانات
Median $80.2K
محلل أعمال
$16.1K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

54 9
54 9
محلل بيانات
$3.3K
محلل مالي
$15K
الموارد البشرية
$76.5K
قانوني
$70.4K
مستشار إداري
$112K
مدير المنتج
$105K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$105K
مهندس حلول
$10.6K
هل مسمى وظيفتك مفقود؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في فتح الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في Clarivate Analytics هو مستشار إداري at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $112,200. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في Clarivate Analytics هو $70,350.

وظائف مميزة

    لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ Clarivate Analytics

شركات ذات صلة

  • PayPal
  • Lyft
  • Pinterest
  • Square
  • Intuit
  • شاهد جميع الشركات ➜

موارد أخرى