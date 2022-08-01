دليل الشركات
Clarion Capital Partners
Clarion Capital Partners الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Clarion Capital Partners يتراوح من $91,540 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ محلل أعمال في الطرف الأدنى إلى $122,500 لـ مهندس برمجيات في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Clarion Capital Partners. آخر تحديث: 8/3/2025

$160K

محلل أعمال
$91.5K
مدير المنتج
$112K
مهندس برمجيات
$123K

الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في Clarion Capital Partners هو مهندس برمجيات at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $122,500. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في Clarion Capital Partners هو $112,058.

موارد أخرى