Clarifai الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Clarifai يتراوح من $26,376 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ مُوظِّف في الطرف الأدنى إلى $211,050 لـ مدير البرامج التقنية في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Clarifai. آخر تحديث: 8/3/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $175K

عالم بحث

عالم البيانات
$53.3K
مُوظِّف
$26.4K

المبيعات
$126K
مدير البرامج التقنية
$211K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في Clarifai هو مدير البرامج التقنية at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $211,050. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في Clarifai هو $125,625.

