دليل الشركات
City of Toronto
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك

City of Toronto الرواتب

نطاق رواتب City of Toronto يتراوح من $22,119 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ متخصص تكنولوجيا المعلومات في الطرف الأدنى إلى $100,500 لـ مدير المنتج في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في City of Toronto. آخر تحديث: 8/3/2025

$160K

احصل على الأجر، لا التلاعب

لقد تفاوضنا على آلاف العروض وحققنا بانتظام زيادات تزيد عن 30 ألف دولار (وأحياناً 300 ألف دولار+).احصل على تفاوض على راتبك أو مراجعة سيرتك الذاتية بواسطة خبراء حقيقيين - موظفين توظيف يقومون بذلك يومياً.

مهندس مدني
Median $58.7K

مهندس بيئي

محلل أعمال
$68K
محلل بيانات
$57.7K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

54 9
54 9
الموارد البشرية
$69.1K
متخصص تكنولوجيا المعلومات
$22.1K
مستشار إداري
$95.7K
مدير المنتج
$101K
مهندس برمجيات
$65.5K
باحث تجربة المستخدم
$87K
هل مسمى وظيفتك مفقود؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في فتح الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في City of Toronto هو مدير المنتج at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $100,500. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في City of Toronto هو $68,009.

وظائف مميزة

    لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ City of Toronto

شركات ذات صلة

  • Tesla
  • Flipkart
  • Databricks
  • Microsoft
  • Apple
  • شاهد جميع الشركات ➜

موارد أخرى