City of Seattle الرواتب

نطاق رواتب City of Seattle يتراوح من $96,361 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ مدير البرامج التقنية في الطرف الأدنى إلى $201,000 لـ مهندس كهربائي في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في City of Seattle. آخر تحديث: 8/3/2025

$160K

مدير عمليات الأعمال
$172K
محلل أعمال
$161K
مهندس مدني
$127K

مهندس كهربائي
$201K
متخصص تكنولوجيا المعلومات
$134K
مدير البرامج
$105K
مدير المشاريع
$153K
مهندس برمجيات
$152K
مدير البرامج التقنية
$96.4K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في City of Seattle هو مهندس كهربائي at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $201,000. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في City of Seattle هو $152,235.

