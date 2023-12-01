دليل الشركات
Circle Logistics
Circle Logistics الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Circle Logistics من $22,425 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب عمليات خدمة العملاء في الحد الأدنى إلى $85,425 لمنصب مدير برنامج تقني في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Circle Logistics. آخر تحديث: 9/11/2025

$160K

عمليات خدمة العملاء
$22.4K
محلل بيانات
$50.3K
عالم بيانات
$50.3K

مهندس برمجيات
$70.4K
مدير برنامج تقني
$85.4K
الأسئلة الشائعة

