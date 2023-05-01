دليل الشركات
Cipher Pharmaceuticals
    Cipher Pharmaceuticals is a Canadian specialty pharmaceutical company that develops and markets commercial and licensed products for various medical conditions. Its products include treatments for severe acne, impetigo, actinic keratosis, unwanted facial hair, sinus rhythm, and hyperlipidemia. The company also has pipeline products for pulmonary arterial hypertension, severe plaque psoriasis, onychomycosis, and tattoo removal. Cipher Pharmaceuticals was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

    http://cipherpharma.com
    الموقع الإلكتروني
    2000
    سنة التأسيس
    126
    عدد الموظفين
    $10M-$50M
    الإيرادات المقدرة
    المقر الرئيسي

    موارد أخرى