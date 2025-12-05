دليل الشركات
يتراوح تعويض محلل أعمال in United States في Cigna من $84.5K لكل year لمستوى Senior Analyst إلى $168K لكل year لمستوى Senior Advisor. يبلغ مجموع حزمة التعويض in United States الوسطية yearياً $85K. عرض تفاصيل الراتب الأساسي والأسهم والمكافآت لحزم التعويض الإجمالية في Cigna. آخر تحديث: 12/5/2025

متوسط التعويض حسب المستوى
اسم المستوى
الإجمالي
الراتب الأساسي
الأسهم
المكافأة
Senior Analyst
$84.5K
$83.5K
$0
$1K
Lead Analyst
$91.9K
$88.7K
$0
$3.2K
Advisor
$122K
$111K
$0
$11K
Senior Advisor
$168K
$144K
$0
$24.3K
عرض 3 مستويات أكثر
أحدث الرواتب المرسلة
الشركة

الموقع | التاريخ

اسم المستوى

العلامة

سنوات الخبرة

الإجمالي / في الشركة

إجمالي التعويض

الراتب الأساسي | الأسهم (سنوياً) | المكافأة
جدول الاستحقاق

25%

سنة 1

25%

سنة 2

25%

سنة 3

25%

سنة 4

نوع الأسهم
Options

في Cigna، Options تخضع لجدول استحقاق مدته 4 سنة:

  • 25% يستحق في 1st-سنة (25.00% سنوياً)

  • 25% يستحق في 2nd-سنة (25.00% سنوياً)

  • 25% يستحق في 3rd-سنة (25.00% سنوياً)

  • 25% يستحق في 4th-سنة (25.00% سنوياً)



الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى حزمة راتب لوظيفة محلل أعمال في Cigna in United States تبلغ تعويضاً إجمالياً سنوياً قدره $168,362. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Cigna لوظيفة محلل أعمال in United States هو $103,500.

