دليل الشركات
CI&T
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك

CI&T الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب CI&T من $17,078 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب عالم بيانات في الحد الأدنى إلى $121,295 لمنصب مدير تصميم المنتجات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في CI&T. آخر تحديث: 9/11/2025

$160K

احصل على راتبك المستحق، لا تُستغل

لقد تفاوضنا على آلاف العروض وحققنا بانتظام زيادات تتجاوز 30 ألف دولار (وأحياناً أكثر من 300 ألف دولار). احصل على التفاوض لراتبك أو احصل على مراجعة سيرتك الذاتية من قبل الخبراء الحقيقيين - المُوظِّفين الذين يقومون بذلك يومياً.

مهندس برمجيات
Median $26.6K

مهندس برمجيات الواجهة الخلفية

مهندس برمجيات متكامل

مهندس بيانات

مهندس حلول
Median $33.9K
محلل بيانات
$20.2K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

66 10
66 10
عالم بيانات
$17.1K
الموارد البشرية
$95.1K
مدير تصميم المنتجات
$121K
مدير منتج
$42.2K
مدير مشروع
$42K
موظف توظيف
$22.6K
لا تجد مسماك الوظيفي؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في إلغاء قفل الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

CI&Tで報告されている最高給与の職種はمدير تصميم المنتجات at the Common Range Average levelで、年間総報酬は$121,295です。これには基本給与に加えて、株式報酬やボーナスも含まれます。
CI&Tで報告されている年間総報酬の中央値は$33,892です。

الوظائف المميزة

    لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ CI&T

الشركات ذات الصلة

  • AgileThought
  • Globant
  • EPAM Systems
  • Tech Mahindra
  • LTI
  • مشاهدة جميع الشركات ➜

موارد أخرى