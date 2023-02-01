دليل الشركات
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints من $13,431 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب مساعد إداري في الحد الأدنى إلى $124,320 لمنصب مهندس برمجيات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. آخر تحديث: 9/11/2025

مهندس برمجيات
Median $124K
مساعد إداري
$13.4K
خدمة العملاء
$56.3K

أخصائي تكنولوجيا معلومات
$45.5K
محلل أمن سيبراني
$75.6K
باحث تجربة المستخدم
$98.5K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints هي مهندس برمجيات بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $124,320. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints هو $65,950.

