Choco الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Choco من $40,651 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب مبيعات في الحد الأدنى إلى $158,621 لمنصب عالم بيانات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Choco. آخر تحديث: 11/18/2025

مهندس برمجيات
Median $110K
تطوير الأعمال
$88.4K
عالم بيانات
$159K

مدير منتجات
Median $92.8K
مسؤول توظيف
$95.5K
مبيعات
$40.7K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$108K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Choco هي عالم بيانات at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $158,621. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Choco هو $95,545.

