Chipper Cash الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Chipper Cash من $31,840 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب مدير برامج في الحد الأدنى إلى $175,000 لمنصب مهندس برمجيات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Chipper Cash. آخر تحديث: 11/18/2025

مهندس برمجيات
Median $175K
عالم بيانات
$144K
محلل مالي
$82.6K

مدير برامج
$31.8K
لا تجد مسماك الوظيفي؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في إلغاء قفل الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Chipper Cash هي مهندس برمجيات بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $175,000. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Chipper Cash هو $113,430.

