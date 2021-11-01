دليل الشركات
Chipotle Mexican Grill
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك

Chipotle Mexican Grill الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Chipotle Mexican Grill من $30,150 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب كاتب تقني في الحد الأدنى إلى $156,000 لمنصب مدير منتجات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Chipotle Mexican Grill. آخر تحديث: 11/18/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
مهندس برمجيات
Median $140K
خدمة العملاء
Median $38K
مدير منتجات
Median $156K

Which of the top tech companies have the best pay to WLB ratio?

Out of FAANG and the other top tier companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Stripe, Nvidia, Uber, or whatever else you guys think fits in this "top tier" category, which companies have the best ratio between pay and WLB?

I recognize that these top companies all likely ask for a lot from their employees, which is fine, but I'm looking specifically for the best ratio.. Like let's say Op...

55 40
55 40
محلل مالي
$74.6K
تقني معلومات
$147K
عمليات التسويق
$127K
مدير برامج
$60.3K
مدير مشاريع
$59.7K
مبيعات
$129K
كاتب تقني
$30.2K
لا تجد مسماك الوظيفي؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في إلغاء قفل الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Chipotle Mexican Grill هي مدير منتجات بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $156,000. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Chipotle Mexican Grill هو $100,808.

الوظائف المميزة

    لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ Chipotle Mexican Grill

الشركات ذات الصلة

  • Ocwen Financial
  • SelectQuote
  • BBVA
  • IG Group
  • CI&T
  • مشاهدة جميع الشركات ➜

موارد أخرى