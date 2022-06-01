دليل الشركات
Chili Piper الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Chili Piper من $70,350 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب مسؤول توظيف في الحد الأدنى إلى $136,953 لمنصب نجاح العملاء في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Chili Piper. آخر تحديث: 11/18/2025

مهندس برمجيات
Median $120K
نجاح العملاء
$137K
عمليات الأفراد
$83.6K

مصمم منتجات
$103K
مسؤول توظيف
$70.4K
باحث تجربة المستخدم
$114K
لا تجد مسماك الوظيفي؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في إلغاء قفل الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Chili Piper هي نجاح العملاء at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $136,953. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Chili Piper هو $108,663.

الوظائف المميزة

    لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ Chili Piper

