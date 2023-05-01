دليل الشركات
Children's Hospital Los Angeles
Children's Hospital Los Angeles الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Children's Hospital Los Angeles من $80,595 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب محلل مالي في الحد الأدنى إلى $161,700 لمنصب مهندس برمجيات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Children's Hospital Los Angeles. آخر تحديث: 11/18/2025

عالم بيانات
$141K
محلل مالي
$80.6K
مهندس برمجيات
$162K

لا تجد مسماك الوظيفي؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في إلغاء قفل الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Children's Hospital Los Angeles هي مهندس برمجيات at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $161,700. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Children's Hospital Los Angeles هو $140,700.

موارد أخرى