Chick-fil-A
Chick-fil-A الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Chick-fil-A من $31,200 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب مبيعات في الحد الأدنى إلى $227,562 لمنصب مهندس برمجيات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Chick-fil-A. آخر تحديث: 11/18/2025

مهندس برمجيات
5 $113K
6 $106K
7 $142K
8 $154K
9 $195K
10 $228K

مهندس البرمجيات الخلفية

مهندس البيانات

عالم بيانات
9 $167K
10 $207K
خدمة العملاء
Median $32K

مبيعات
Median $31.2K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
Median $225K
عمليات الأعمال
$184K
محلل أعمال
Median $104K
تطوير الأعمال
$79.7K
محلل بيانات
$101K
تقني معلومات
$184K
مصمم منتجات
$70.4K
مدير منتجات
$177K
مدير برامج
$186K
مدير مشاريع
Median $150K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Chick-fil-A هي مهندس برمجيات at the 10 level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $227,562. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Chick-fil-A هو $151,996.

