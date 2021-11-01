دليل الشركات
Chicago Trading
Chicago Trading الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Chicago Trading من $90,450 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب مسؤول توظيف في الحد الأدنى إلى $270,000 لمنصب مهندس برمجيات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Chicago Trading. آخر تحديث: 11/18/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
مهندس برمجيات
Median $270K

مهندس البرمجيات الشاملة

عالم بيانات
Median $233K
محلل مالي
$231K

تقني معلومات
$221K
مسؤول توظيف
$90.5K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Chicago Trading هي مهندس برمجيات بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $270,000. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Chicago Trading هو $231,150.

