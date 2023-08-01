دليل الشركات
Chevron Phillips Chemical
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك

Chevron Phillips Chemical الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Chevron Phillips Chemical من $85,706 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب محلل أعمال في الحد الأدنى إلى $243,775 لمنصب تقني معلومات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Chevron Phillips Chemical. آخر تحديث: 11/18/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
مهندس برمجيات
Median $100K
محاسب
$92.5K
محلل أعمال
$85.7K

Which of the top tech companies have the best pay to WLB ratio?

Out of FAANG and the other top tier companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Stripe, Nvidia, Uber, or whatever else you guys think fits in this "top tier" category, which companies have the best ratio between pay and WLB?

I recognize that these top companies all likely ask for a lot from their employees, which is fine, but I'm looking specifically for the best ratio.. Like let's say Op...

54 40
54 40
مهندس كيميائي
$93.5K
تقني معلومات
$244K
لا تجد مسماك الوظيفي؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في إلغاء قفل الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Chevron Phillips Chemical هي تقني معلومات at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $243,775. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Chevron Phillips Chemical هو $93,530.

الوظائف المميزة

    لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ Chevron Phillips Chemical

الشركات ذات الصلة

  • SoFi
  • Amazon
  • Uber
  • Dropbox
  • PayPal
  • مشاهدة جميع الشركات ➜

موارد أخرى