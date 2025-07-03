دليل الشركات
Chetu الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Chetu من $1,191 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب عالم بيانات في الحد الأدنى إلى $149,250 لمنصب مدير مشاريع في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Chetu. آخر تحديث: 11/18/2025

عالم بيانات
$1.2K
مدير مشاريع
$149K
مهندس برمجيات
$3.4K

مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$146K
مهندس حلول
$30.2K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Chetu هي مدير مشاريع at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $149,250. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Chetu هو $30,150.

موارد أخرى