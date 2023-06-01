دليل الشركات
CHEQ
CHEQ الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب CHEQ من $29,368 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب مهندس برمجيات في الحد الأدنى إلى $129,350 لمنصب مبيعات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في CHEQ. آخر تحديث: 11/18/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
مدير منتجات
$118K
مبيعات
$129K
مهندس مبيعات
$126K

مهندس برمجيات
$29.4K
ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات


الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في CHEQ هي مبيعات at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $129,350. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في CHEQ هو $121,788.

موارد أخرى