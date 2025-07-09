دليل الشركات
CGS
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك

CGS الرواتب

نطاق رواتب CGS يتراوح من $33,690 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ الموارد البشرية في الطرف الأدنى إلى $196,980 لـ مدير البرامج التقنية في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في CGS. آخر تحديث: 8/1/2025

$160K

احصل على الأجر، لا التلاعب

لقد تفاوضنا على آلاف العروض وحققنا بانتظام زيادات تزيد عن 30 ألف دولار (وأحياناً 300 ألف دولار+).احصل على تفاوض على راتبك أو مراجعة سيرتك الذاتية بواسطة خبراء حقيقيين - موظفين توظيف يقومون بذلك يومياً.

خدمة العملاء
$34.7K
الموارد البشرية
$33.7K
المبيعات
$55.5K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

53 9
53 9
مهندس برمجيات
$62.1K
مدير البرامج التقنية
$197K
هل مسمى وظيفتك مفقود؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في فتح الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

Den högst betalande rollen som rapporterats på CGS är مدير البرامج التقنية at the Common Range Average level med en årlig total kompensation på $196,980. Detta inkluderar baslön samt eventuell aktiekompensation och bonusar.
Den medianårliga totala kompensationen som rapporterats på CGS är $55,497.

وظائف مميزة

    لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ CGS

شركات ذات صلة

  • Snap
  • Dropbox
  • Roblox
  • Google
  • DoorDash
  • شاهد جميع الشركات ➜

موارد أخرى