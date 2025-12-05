يتراوح تعويض مدير مشاريع in Canada في CGI من CA$93.6K لكل year لمستوى Project Manager إلى CA$113K لكل year لمستوى Senior Project Manager. يبلغ مجموع حزمة التعويض in Canada الوسطية yearياً CA$98.7K. عرض تفاصيل الراتب الأساسي والأسهم والمكافآت لحزم التعويض الإجمالية في CGI. آخر تحديث: 12/5/2025
اسم المستوى
الإجمالي
الراتب الأساسي
الأسهم
المكافأة
Associate Project Manager
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Project Manager
$68.1K
$65.3K
$1.9K
$934
Senior Project Manager
$81.9K
$80.5K
$816
$556
Lead Project Manager
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
الشركة
اسم المستوى
سنوات الخبرة
إجمالي التعويض
|لم يتم العثور على رواتب
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/cgi/salaries/project-manager.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.