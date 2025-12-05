دليل الشركات
CGI
CGI مدير مشاريع الرواتب

يتراوح تعويض مدير مشاريع in Canada في CGI من CA$93.6K لكل year لمستوى Project Manager إلى CA$113K لكل year لمستوى Senior Project Manager. يبلغ مجموع حزمة التعويض in Canada الوسطية yearياً CA$98.7K. عرض تفاصيل الراتب الأساسي والأسهم والمكافآت لحزم التعويض الإجمالية في CGI. آخر تحديث: 12/5/2025

متوسط التعويض حسب المستوى
اسم المستوى
الإجمالي
الراتب الأساسي
الأسهم
المكافأة
Associate Project Manager
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Project Manager
$68.1K
$65.3K
$1.9K
$934
Senior Project Manager
$81.9K
$80.5K
$816
$556
Lead Project Manager
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
أحدث الرواتب المرسلة
الشركة

الموقع | التاريخ

اسم المستوى

العلامة

سنوات الخبرة

الإجمالي / في الشركة

إجمالي التعويض

الراتب الأساسي | الأسهم (سنوياً) | المكافأة
ما هي المستويات المهنية في CGI?

الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى حزمة راتب لوظيفة مدير مشاريع في CGI in Canada تبلغ تعويضاً إجمالياً سنوياً قدره CA$128,107. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في CGI لوظيفة مدير مشاريع in Canada هو CA$96,226.

موارد أخرى

